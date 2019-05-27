Xenco Medical Brings In First Futuristic Surgical Vending Machine

Xenco Medical, a company that manufactures disposable spinal implants and tools, revealed a vending machine to track and distribute these devices. Doctors will have a large touch screen to choose what they want from the machine. The same screen can be used to obtain specific specifications on different devices and to view tutorials on how to use them.

The machine gives out ready and prepackaged sterile devices as soon as they are opened correctly in the operating room. The company believes that in addition to avoiding risks of infection, the instruments save time, clinical space that is typically spent on autoclaves, and money; using composite polymer devices.

According to the company, using advanced material science, the company’s composite polymer backbone systems include the company’s plate system and the SETX cervical spacer, the pedicular screw system, the lumbar interbody system, and the posterior cervical system. Distinct to traditional metal instruments that are reused in hundreds of patients due to mechanical failures, Xenco Medical’s one-use systems are perfectly calibrated and sterilized for specific patient use. Created from a vastly reinforced composite polymer, Xenco Medical’s one-use systems have already outperformed the metal, sustaining structural integrity.