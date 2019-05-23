Virtual Reality—Likely Tool To Trigger Memories In Dementia Cases

Medical practitioners include various old age related ailments viz. Alzheimer’s as well as Huntington’s under the common name of Dementia. Moreover, patients who are suffering from Dementia find it very hard even to complete simple tasks on a daily basis.

Few practitioners also said that the condition of Dementia becomes worse with age and few patients can also develop Alzheimer’s disease. According to CDC Hispanic and African Americans are more prone to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease in their old age.

Experts of CDC also stated that in future more people will become prone to such diseases as the life expectancy has increased due to impeccable medical facilities. Recently, a team of researchers have conducted an experiment on 8 patients who were suffering from Dementia and studied the effect of Virtual Reality technology on affected patients. During the process, patients were showcased five different environments viz. sandy beach, cathedral, countryside, forest and rocky beach.

The main aim of this research was to infer in what way VR could help patients suffering from Dementia in regaining their memories. In one case, a patient recalled how he had gone to a vacation after an image of over bridge was shown to him.

Researchers believed that the VR technology holds potential to make patients suffering from Dementia recall their past events. Caregivers also reported that they can easily understand the lifestyle of elder patients through the past memories which they recall.

Experts have taken only 8 participants for the experimentation as they could effectively understand in what manner the consent of a patient works. While speaking to the press Dr. Chee Siang Ang said that the Virtual Reality program can be considered as a great aid for patients, family members as well as caregivers. He further said that through the use of VR technology it has become very easy for a patient to attain positive result in a short time period.