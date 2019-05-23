Joint Pain Supplement Reduces Risk Of Heart Disease

According to a recent survey, 6.5 million adults in the US intake chondroitin or glucosamine drugs on a daily basis. Both the drugs are known to improve bone health and reduce the pain of joints in the body. Statisticians have also stated that glucosamine is one of the highest selling drugs for joint pain in the US.

Many researchers have conducted tests and inferred that people who take either of the two drugs improve their heart health. Researchers also said that such people are less prone to heart attack and strokes. Researchers have stated the report after examining medical reports of 466,039 participants. The report stated that most of the participants were on a dietary supplement and did not have any sign of heart ailment.

There are many researchers who have also stated that the present research needs to have further trail as no solid inference can be stated at present. Professor Qi and coworkers also kept proper follow up of participants for about 7 long years and maintained a proper death record. Moreover, they also maintained information if any of the participants got prone to heart-related ailment during the course of time.

The report also stated that people who start to take glucosamine or chondroitin can curb heart-related ailment by 15%. Researchers also stated that such people are likely to reduce the chances of death caused due to heart failure by 22%. The report also provides a link between the regular use of glucosamine and low C-reactive protein inside the human body.

Many researchers also believed that the high level of C-reactive protein causes inflammation in the blood vessels which gives rise to several heart-related diseases. Furthermore, the report also infers that consumption of glucosamine also has a similar effect on the body as one gets while consumption of diet which has a lower amount of carbohydrate.