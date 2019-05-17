Reconstructable Satellites Build Up Cybersecurity More Vital

Satellites that depend more on software are also vulnerable to cyber dangers, a panel of expertise stated during the Satellite 2019 conference. Lisa Callahan—VP and General Manager of Commercial Civil Space at Lockheed Martin—said, “The challenging thing is, and maybe a blockade, is safety. If we can reconstruct satellites, you factually have to have safe communications to those satellites so they cannot be reconstructed by someone else.” Satellite workers are progressively interested in software-determined satellites that could be rescheduled on orbit, permitting them to take on various missions and supply different clients. But while such satellites can be more receptive to transfers in consumer demand, they also require more safety features to keep wicked actors from exploiting their novel capabilities.

Shayn Hawthorne—Senior Manager and Program Lead of Ground Station at AWS (Amazon Web Services)—said, “With the onset or advent of reprogrammable vehicles onto orbit, you are going to require very safe operations.” Hawthorne stated that AWS—which is constructing a system of ground stations with Lockheed Martin—needs to make sure its satellite communications networks are just as safe as any other computer network. Experts stated AI (artificial intelligence) is making huge leaps forward and would shape the satellite industry strongly, a change that also drives strong cyber defenses paramount.

