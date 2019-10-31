Automobile Industry Splits in Fight against Climate Change

The escalating battle over fuel economy standards in the automobile industry is bringing a rivalry in the industry.

On Monday, three big auto companies General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler have announced that they support the Trump administration to roll back regulations against fuel emission.

Climate change is bringing big changes to the auto industry. Fight over the regulations in the industry is pulling the sector apart.

General Motors, Toyota and Fiat-Chrysler agree with the Trump administration towards blocking California from bringing in emission rules. On the other side, Volkswagen, Ford, BMW, and Honda are joining together for imposing tough standards on the carbon emission regulations.

The Trump administration wants to set its own emission standards to address the climate crisis. Sen. Tom Carper, a top Democrat says that the administration is reckless in bringing in an illegal proposal. GM and Toyota have been classified as “reckless”, for aligning themselves with the Trump administration.

Strict regulations were set to fight climate change during the Obama administration. However, the Trump administration does not want those standards that were set during the Obama period. They want to have separate vehicle emission rules to be imposed in the auto industry.

General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota say that the federal government is in charge of running the company. California does not have the authority in this issue, say these companies.

The Association of Global Automakers, however, feel that it is the federal government which has the ultimate authority to bring in fuel economy standards. It is not the duty of California, says the association.

John Bozzella, the CEO of the association, says that an agreement has to be reached where all parties will support the regulatory measures taken.

Now the battle is snowballing into a bigger issue. While some take side with the Trump administration, others feel that the pollution rules under the Clean Air Act by California are correct.