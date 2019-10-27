Twitter Summaries When It Might Limit Tweets From World Leaders

Twitter is making clear its method to limiting tweets of world leaders—not that it will satisfy everybody. The social network emphasized that leaders “are not on top of our policies completely” and that it might take enforcement measures (such as requiring that consumers remove tweets and bans) if content of politicians poses an obvious threat. This comprises promoting terrorism, “direct and clear” threats of violence in opposition to individuals, posting “intimate” media without permission, sharing private info, promoting self-harm, or behavior connected to child exploitation.

Do not expect harsh measures in other cases, although. Twitter claimed that it might leave violating posts online (with a notice) if there is an “obvious public interest” to do so. The plan is to make a space for public information and conversation, the firm claimed, and it needs to make sure that people can join in that chat “safely and freely.” It is also not concerned about the indirect message of a particular tweet. Twitter needs to aim on a tweet’s actual language, not “all possible interpretations.”

Commentary on declarations of foreign policy, issues, and chats among public figures are “normally” not violating guidelines by themselves, the firm claimed.

Critics are not probably to be happy. They have argued that politicians take a pleasure of a double standard on the platform where ban-creditable behavior leads to a slap on the wrist. In addition to this, they have argued that politicians sometime rouse violence by attacking whole cultures, opposing political parties, or the media.

