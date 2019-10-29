Farmers in India use tech to harvest and grow crops efficiently

A large majority of Indian population is dependent on agriculture for their living but several of them have to work hard to get their products to the market or getting the right rate for their crops while some of them struggle with crop diseases. But now IT companies are helping to solve these problems with the help of technology like smartphones and internet to assist with growing, harvesting and selling their crops efficiently. Though India has enough food staples but it is constantly challenged to feed its growing population that is now at 1.3 billion. According to latest UN estimate India consists of a quarter of the world’s hungry and is home to 190 million people that are undernourished. Co-founder of Digital Green Rikin Gandhi, a social business organization which is helping farmers to produce videos of practices and tips that can be shared within their community through shared on YouTube, said that lot of talent and finance is coming into this space.

Gandhi estimates that these educative videos are being used by more than a million farmers across India and his firm has grown from three member team in 2006 to more than 150 employees across seven countries. The firm is now opening up two new apps named Loop and Kisan Diary. The former describes Gandhi is an Uber Pool like app that offers farmers a platform to sell their fresh fruits and vegetables. Farmers have to just enter their location along with details of type and quantity of produce which is then picked by vans and transported to nearest grocery store and markets. Plantix is another app for farmers created by German firm PEAT in 2015 and has nearly a million monthly active users in India. It uses AI to help identify crop disease when farmers upload pictures of their diseased crop using smartphones and offer diagnosis and treatment. They also offer online advice on fertilizers, nutrition and pesticides.