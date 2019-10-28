Zuckerberg says FB striving to add diversity in its workforce

Mark Zuckerberg wants world to know that they are focusing on diversity in its workforce at the Facebook. The diversity will not be just limited to gender and race. The CEO is working hard in recruiting people who have attended the state school, have roots in the local community and are from the traditional background.

In an interview with The Post, Zuckerberg says to his US-based workforce that we are sure about going ahead with this idea. A deeply religious woman heads their commerce product and with Republicans running most of the company’s policy, he adds. Unlike other tech corporation, he believes to have employed people of different views and focuses on the matter.

Many industries like Hollywood, tech companies, media and sport entities have confronted criticism over the need for cultural diversity in leading roles. The public sector faces the same problem. A survey in National Journal records, over 40% among the top 250 American public-sector authoritative roles are given to graduates from Ivy League. One fourth of the employees hold a public university graduate degree.

Most boardroom members are coming from the elite sector of Washington, Silicon Valley, DC and New York City. Zuckerberg is one among them, growing up in Dobbs Ferry a wealthy town in Westchester and going to Harvard then dropping out and focusing on Facebook.

People from Rust Belt cities or rural areas lack representation along with a reserved experiences leading the general public to create a cultural divide and separate political discourse.

Zuckerberg believes his company as a chain of tiny communities giving a platform for average people to voice out like an eminent politician. He focuses on providing equal power for all unlike the existing enforced institutions in society. Striking out of monoculture enables individuals moving forward.

His speech at Georgetown University in Washington was live-streamed on Facebook at his personal page. Next, Zuckerberg will testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee on a crypto currency project named Libra.