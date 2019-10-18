Google Bars Predatory Payday Loan Applications From The Play Store

Google has battled predatory loans for quite some time, but now it is taking that battle to its Play Store. The media has learned that Google lately prohibited apps on Play Store with “harmful or deceptive” personal loans where the yearly percentage rate is 36% or more, such as a number of payday loans. A spokesperson claimed that the extended financial policy, imposed in August, was intended to “defend consumers” in opposition to “exploitative” terms.

Apple does not have a same prohibition, but claimed to the media that it regularly probes its App Store laws to “deal with emerging or new problems.”

To no one’s shock, impacted lenders are no happy—this aims them to either bow out entirely or provide lower rates. Mary Jackson (CEO of Online Lenders Alliance) frequently claimed that the firm’s methods were permitted, disputing that the prohibition damages “legitimate operators” along with users seeking for “lawful loans.”

While there will not be too many users claiming about the absence of these loans, the decision of Google does lift the question of whether store managers might prohibit apps whose business models are morally shaky, but still lawful. Much like the approaches of retailer to e-cigarettes, tech behemoths might have sufficient power to make a decision whether or not complete business sections can succeed.

On a related note, reports of malware-full Android applications with a number of downloads are turning out to be a monthly happening. Google lately eliminated 25 more applications from the Play Store after Symantec found that they shared same malicious structure for code. These apps, which appeared like benevolent fashion and photo applications, were installed by customers over 2.1 Million times. Once a consumer installed the app, the executed code conceals its icon and shows full-screen ads.