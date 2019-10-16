New study reveals married people live longer than singles

As per a health statistical report of US government married people live longer than singles and the longevity gap between both groups is increasing. According a recent study of National Center for Health Statistics which is a subsidiary of CDC, the death rate for married people adjusted according to age declined by 7 % from 2010 to 2017. According to NCHS statistician and lead author of the study Sally Curtin, the rate of death among married is not only lower than other groups but it has been steadily declining. Death rate is the annual number of death per 100000 people and is adjusted in a way that 26 year old person and an 80 year old individual weather married, widowed or divorced are on equal footing. As per details of the new study the death of singles that were never married declined by 2 % while that of divorcees has not changed.

The worst affected people in this group were widowed among whom death rate increased by 6 % and their rate is the highest among all categories. During 2017 the death rate among married men was at 943 per 100,000 when compared to 2239 among widowers. The death rate among lifelong bachelors was at 1735 per 100000 while for divorced men it was at 1773, while death rate among married women stood at 569 per 100,000 it was two and half times lesser than death rate of widows at 1482 per 100,000.

Death rate for divorcees was at 1096 while it stood at 1166 per 100,000 for never married women. This is likely because only healthy people are likely to marry says assistance professor Katherine Ornstein from Icahn School of Medicine, and they are likely to have health insurance too. Marriage is useful as it brings in a spouse that will care about meals on time and maintaining healthy lifestyle which is beneficial for men as they are not skilled to take care of themselves.