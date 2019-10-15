Housing sector is doing well, but not enough to prevent the next downturn

The housing sector which triggered the previous downtrend during 2008 is doing well this time but it may not be able to stop the oncoming downtrend. Confidence of builders was quite high during last month like the rest of this year and during August the housing sector shot to its highest level since 2007 as per details furnished by National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). A key driver of this uptrend has been federal policy which has lowered interest rates making it affordable for borrowers to buy mortgages and invest in new housing. Though generally interest rates are not brought down until economy is in turmoil and people are unwilling to buy but this is a Goldilocks story-like situation for the housing sector. In a thriving economy a buoyant housing sector triggers expenditure in diverse industries like construction, retail and financial services.

If a federal rate cut is announced in October it could buoy consumer spending which was holding back the domestic economy from expanding due to which manufacturing industry was sliding into recession and investments were being deferred by corporates. Housing sector is very critical as it works as a multiplier by touching several industries ranging from construction to financial services, home improvement and sales of appliances. The average mortgage rate which slipped to below 4 % during end of September contributed to increase in home buying and refinancing. This has also helped in increase mortgage applications by 8 % from last week. But even with low interest rates economists warn that Trump administration’s trade policy can hurt housing market in the long run as business sentiment has gone down due to unresolved trade war and uncertainty in world economy. A recent survey by Fannie Mae to test house purchase sentiments found that homebuyers are now becoming wary as people across America are worried about how the economy will fare and how it will affect their financial conditions.