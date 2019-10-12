Ivanka Trump And Google Reveal A Tech Job Training Initiative

Google is resolute to show that it is a source of job creation, and it is cozying up to some unforeseen allies to make that occur. Ivanka Trump and Sundar Pichai (Chief exec) conducted a roundtable conference where Google declared that it will ink the Pledge to America’s Workers. It is an effort by White House to extend work education. The firm also declared that it will launch out an initiative that will generate 250,000 training opportunities over coming 5 Years. Google had technically inked the pledge via its Internet Association’s membership, but this is its first direct promise.

independently, Google also claimed that it was offering its IT Support Certificate initiative to 100 community colleges, and making it simpler for colleges to offer credits to certificate users. The decision, which follows as fraction of the Grow with Google plan, is indicated to assist people either advance their education and careers or land entry IT support jobs.

The timing of the job training initiative, and the involvement of Trump in the announcement, is distinguished when Google is encountering antitrust probes from Congress, state AGs, and the Justice Department. It is not essentially making an effort to employ the promise of job creation to ward off those probes—they are dealing with competitive problems that additional jobs will not deal with. On the other hand, it surely will not hurt the firm’s case if it can show that it is contributing to the economy with the blessing of White House.

On a related note, Google needs to remind you that its Shopping portal is present now that users will enter the holiday buying season of this year. The renovated Shopping experience it rolled out previously this year is now live across mobile and desktop devices in the US, and a new post highlights some of its latest features.