DoJ Urges Facebook To End End-To-End Encryption Plans

The DoJ is all ready to ask Facebook to stop plans for end-to-end encoding all over its messaging platforms. It will ask the firm not to make progress “without making sure that there is no drop to user security.”

William Barr (the Attorney General) is set to urge in an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO) this week. Priti Patel (UK Home Secretary), Kevin McAleenan (Acting Homeland Security Secretary), and Peter Dutton (Australian Minister for Home Affairs) also inked the draft letter, which media obtained prior to publication. The UK and the US will supposedly declare a data-sharing deal together with the launch of the letter.

In March, Facebook declared plans for a more privacy-based method to its services. It is also operating towards unifying messaging all over Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger with end-to-end encoding.

Barr and the other people are worried that end-to-end encoding will hinder law enforcement from dealing with illegal activity that takes place via messaging platforms of Facebook. That comprises terrorism, child sexual exploitation, and election interfering. Previously, a media report showed that there were almost 12 Million reports on Messenger in 2018 of child sexual abuse material.

The letter urges that Facebook must “allow law enforcement to get legal access to content in a usable and readable format,” effectively offering authorities with backdoor access to messaging all over Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. It will ask Facebook to operate with governments to make sure that is the case.

On a related note, Google’s attempt to encode requests for domain name seems to be lifting hackles amongst the US officials. The media has learned that the House Judiciary Committee is probing Google’s plans to apply DNS in Chrome over HTTPS, while the DoJ has “lately got complaints” about the method. Google claims it is pushing for acceptance of the tech to stop spoofing and spying.