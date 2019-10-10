Flu deaths reported ahead of the season, physicians recommend vaccination

The flu season is fast approaching and people have to remain prepared. Although the season typically starts in October, deaths related to flu have already been reported. It is advised to the people to get flu shot soon which are available at pharmacies and at doctor’s clinics.

It has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people get a flu vaccination by October end. After getting vaccinated it takes about two weeks time to build immunity. During the flu season of 2018-19, according to CDC estimates there were 42.9 million flu cases, 647,000 hospitalizations and 61,200 flu related deaths. Dr. William Schaffner, medical director at National Foundation for Infectious Diseases said that very young people, pregnant women, elderly people and those with some chronic conditions are more vulnerable to the bad effects of flu and should be more careful.

The director of influenza division at National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Daniel B. Jernigan said that it was not possible to predict how and where influenza will spread and the type of season to be. Jernigan has said that CDC increased the count of viruses that is being tested and are working with scientists all over the world for tracking them. Sophisticated modeling and artificial intelligence can be used to find out where the virus goes and to some extent they can find the type of virus as well.

Jernigan said that even though there is no clear idea about the virus, it is always better to take a preventive vaccine to stay away from the infection. The vaccine is not a perfect one however it does provide some protection. Schaffner said that people having chronic illness like asthma, heart disease or diabetes should make the flu vaccine a part of their regular care. This is because they are more at risk of getting an infection and hospitalization and subsequent death.

Some of the ways to avoid the flu is washing hands regularly, avoiding contact with people infected with flu and to be at home if one finds to be infected by flu.