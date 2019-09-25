Amazon Constructs Fleet Of Carbon Neutral Trucks For Delivery

Amazon is said to be building their own carbon-neutral delivery trucks which is on par with the US Postal Service and UPS. Although it may take years to bring them to full operation, this will surely be a smart and long-term investment and will bring about an improvement in the company’s profile and will help in reducing carbon emissions of million metric tons each year.

Justin Post, analyst at Bank of America said that 100k trucks of Amazon will be comparable to 123k package vans and cars of UPS. He said that this announcement along with that of aircraft leases and that of investments in shipping facility has signaled the strong intentions of Amazon in building their shipping capabilities similar to other leading shipping firms. Post’s note about Amazon has come one day after Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO announced about their plans of tackling climate change.

Amazon has said that electric vans will be bought by them as part of their plans and will be making package deliveries to the customers in the year 2021. 10,000 new vehicles will be operating by the year 2022 and all of the 100,000 will be operating by the year 2030. Bezos said that everybody from textbook sellers to lawnmowers will be reporting their emissions metric regularly and that de-carbonization strategies will be introduced. Amazon said that they expect that renewable sources will make up for80% of their energy use by 2024 and expect to have zero emissions by 2030. The current rate is 40%.

The BoA analyst said that the climate goals of Amazon have added to the conviction that the investors should buy stocks. He said that he felt that there would be a 29% increase in their equity by the next year making it to $2,350 from the closing value of $1,821 on Thursday. Post has said that they would remain constructive on the ambitions of Amazon to build their own delivery infrastructure and benefit from prime one-day shipping.