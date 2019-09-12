A Water Purifier May Be the Only Savior against Water Pollution

Water is the driving force in all of nature. It is the basic need for a human being or any animal to survive. You can stay without food for many days but just a few hours without water and you will feel extremely restless. A cool glass of water at such times is like a precious gift; more valuable than the riches of the world. It is essential for your survival and with that for your overall health. Purified water is often considered a magic ingredient and is packed with medicinal properties. But why is there a stress on purified water?

If you look around you, water pollution is everywhere. You will not find one river in India that is clean and safe. Even the holy Ganges stinks of garbage. The once holy water of the Ganges, Yamuna and many such holy rivers are full of microbes, bacteria and pesticides and can cause extreme health related problems to everyone. The most common cause of water pollution in India is untreated sewage that is disposed in the rivers. Other major causes include disposal of plastic waste in the rivers, disposal of industrial waste and let’s not forget how everyone of us throw anything and everything in the water bodies! The situation is getting worse day by day and health problems are on the rise. We must become aware and take strict actions towards the environment; if you are serious about your health and your children’s health that is!

Know the properties of a good quality water purifier

One such action that you should take is purchase a good quality water purifier. The local water purifier available is the market is not always effective in removing the toxins from the water. This is why it is important to buy a good quality and effective water purifier. The technology that is built in them provides a way to get rid of macro organisms and micro organisms that is harmful to you.

Reverse Osmosis System

RO or Reverse Osmosis is a brilliant technology that offers multi stage filtration of water. It combines carbon filtration and particle filtration. The multiple stages include membranes that capture different sized articles, fluoride, carbon particles, plastic shreds and other macro organisms. The impurities that are collected are then flushed out through an outlet pipe, installed in the filter. The membrane also takes out some necessary minerals from the water. That is why the reverse osmosis method also re-mineralizes the water with the beneficial salts and minerals.

Ultra Violet Technology

In this process, UV light with minimum level of radiation is passed through the water. This is considered to be one of the successful technological developments in the history of water purification. The UV light is absorbed by the water and when it enters the body it kills bacteria and microorganisms by attacking the DNA of the cell. A water filter with UV system removes pesticides, pathogens, suspended materials and viruses to 99.89%. It also improves taste, smell and colour of the water. The UV filtration technology is growing in popularity and is often used for mass filtration as it can purify up to 2000 liters per day.

TDS Technology

TDS refers to Total Dissolved Solids. They contain mineral salts and dissolved metals like magnesium, potassium, calcium, chloride, nitrate, iron, sulphur and other organic compounds. Ideally there are certain measurements of TDS by which water is considered safe for drinking. TDS measuring less than 300 mg per liter is considered an excellent quality of drinking water. A good drinking water measures TDS between 300-600 mg per liter. A fair drinking water contains TDS between the range of 600 and 900 mg per liter. Poor quality water has TDS between 900-1200 and the worst quality is anything above 1200 mg per liter. TDS quantities are increased by pollution. The TDS filtration system in water purifiers ensure that the right amount is regulated and you drink safe water.

Ultra Filtration (UF)

In Ultra Filtration system the membrane pore size is around 0.01 micron. This technology is pressure driven and removes the larger particles from the water and removes bacteria, viruses, endotoxins and pathogens. Ultrafiltration is important for the removal of larger sized particles and harmful microorganisms from entering our body.

Nano Filtration

Nanofiltration is similar to Ultrafiltration with a pore size of 0.001 micron. Nanofiltration removes all the organic compounds and some viruses. This technology is also used to soften hard water because it removes the divalent ions which are the main cause of making water hard.

Maintains pH level

The pH level indicates the acidity or the alkalinity of the water. The basic fact of drinking water states that acidic water is extremely harmful to your health and alkaline water must be consumed instead. Alkaline water is essential for the overall well being. It improves gut health, digestion, promotes immunity, improves skin and nails health, regulates blood circulation and your lymphatic system and much more. Pure water contains pH level of 7.0 and anything above that is considered as alkaline water. The basic disadvantage of a local water purifier is that it is unable to regulate the pH levels and offers just basic filtration techniques, which may or may not be effective. That is why a good water purifier is needed to maintain our health.

Conclusion

It is important for you to know these technologies are the mark of a good quality water purifier. In ancient days healers and witch doctors used to stress on the benefits of natural water. During that time pollution was less and pure water was available to all. Now, pure water is hardly available and thus, water purifier should be an essential component in your kitchen. It will help improve health and fitness of your family and keep diseases at bay. Scientists have observed that through water we can improve 40% of our health problems. Thus you can observe that investment in a water purifier is worth the time and money!