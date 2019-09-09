Study Shows Living Close To Gun Shop Enhances Suicide Risk

As per a recent study published in JAMA Network Open this week, the rate of suicide among people living in the United States between 1999 and 2016 rose by 41 % due to several common causes. The risk of suicide in men was highest and people in Western states and rural areas were at highest suicide risk. According to researcher Danielle Steelesmith from Ohio State University who is also the co-author of this report proximity to gun store increases risk of suicide due to accessibility but it requires more research. Of the 40,000 gun related deaths that happened during 2017 in the country majority were due to suicide according to CDC figures.

Another high risk gun suicide group is uninsured people. Steelesmith says that health issues are a major factor for suicides among uninsured people as they do not know where to look for help especially if they are located in rural areas. The researchers examined data of 453,577 adult suicides between 1996 and 2016, within the age group of 25 to 64 years and determined that the median rate jumped from 15 per 100,000 residents during 1999 to 21.2 per 100,000 in 2016. The suicide rate in urban areas between 2014 and 2016 was at 17.6 per 1,000,000 while in rural areas it was 22 per 1,000,000. Areas with highest suicides are Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Virginia, Kentucky, Colorado, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Past research and figures from CDC has revealed that suicide is a common cause of death in United States which has steadily risen through the years in every state. During 2017 approximately 23,854 people died from gun related suicides which is the highest in past two decades. Other causes of suicide are financial problems, loneliness, job stress, drug addiction, family violence, legal issues, and family history of suicide or being exposed to person with suicidal tendencies.