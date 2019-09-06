Microsoft Launches Dark Mode To Office.com And Outlook Mobile Apps

The Dark Mode support by Microsoft in Office was actually only the beginning of a much bigger (and darker) fashion. The software behemoth has begun launching out Dark Mode to its mobile apps for on Outlook iOS and Android, not to mention Office.com. There is not much secrecy to how it operates, but it might go a long way toward lowering eye strain when you are finishing a project late at night or looking at email on the bus home. It might expand battery life on machines with OLED screens, as well.

There is a lot more arriving in the coming future. Dark Mode will be accessible in Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and a series of other mobile apps by Microsoft when iPadOS and iOS 13 launch (most expectedly in September). Plans are also in progress to bring it to Planner and OneDrive on the web. All said, you may get to stay hide in darkness no matter what you are operating on.

On a related note, Android Auto earlier received a bit renovation, as Google declared a new edition of its smartphone-based infotainment system before the firm’s I/O developer event. It is believed to be more actionable, intuitive, and must need lesser clicks to get things done. Moreover, it is also going to feature a default new dark mode theme.

The main limelight of the Android Auto design renovation is a more dynamic, new constant navigation bar at the user interface’s bottom. Rather than just static white option on a dark background, the new edition permits some apparitions to importantly take over a segment of the navigation section, permitting for additional granular control without needing the users to switch to the complete app. If you are employing Google Maps to get to a place, the new bar will display the next action in the step-by-step directions.