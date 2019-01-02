Combined Drugs More Effective To Treat Bowel Cancer

Colorectal cancer is one of the most fatal diseases around the world, especially in the United States, where it is also the third commonest cancer among both the sexes. Their progression takes place pretty fast and once it has infiltrated other organs and grown in size, the survival rates became incredibly slow, falling down to almost 13%. However, a recent study conducted by Dr. Richard Goldberg has revealed that a combination of drugs used in colorectal cancer therapy can be more beneficial in slowing down the progress instead of the single standalone therapy that was given all this while.

Dr. Goldberg belonging to the Cancer Institute under the West Virginia University conducted this study on 181 patients with varying stages of colorectal cancer and low survival chances. One set of patients were given the combination of FOLFIRI and regorafenib, something that hadn’t been tried before while the other set was administered FOLFIRI along with an ineffective placebo. The results were posted on a Journal called Cancer and it revealed that people with the combination therapy had a slower progression. Moreover, the dosage of administration could also be reduced which lessened the side effects of the drugs, that hampers the quality of life that the patient is leading.

The main side effects of cancer therapy were due to regorafenib. Patients classically showed symptoms of diarrhea, extensive fatigue and nausea and redness along with pain and sometimes swelling around the region of the throat. These side effects made life really difficult for the patient. However, once the drug was given in combination, the side effects got drastically lessened. The dosage could also be curbed down to 160 mg for 6 days instead of the 180mg for two weeks that was administered initially. Automatically, the adverse effects took a cut. The most promising result was also that the time of progression of colorectal cancer also lengthened giving people some more months to live.

Though colorectal cancer is quite common in both sexes, nowadays, they are diagnosed at an earlier stage due to the frequent cancer screening. However, once the disease spread, the survival rate of only 5 years is what instigated Dr. Goldberg to initiate a better treatment option. This combination therapy can be deemed as a success along those lines.