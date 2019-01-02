AT&T Might Show Forged 5G Logo on Devices In Future

AT&T might mislead its customers in the upcoming future by declaring that the service they are getting is, by some metric, 5G. The firm will make it possible by exhibiting a “5G E” symbol in the corner of devices. In this symbol, the alphabet “E” denotes 5G Evolution. What is 5G Evolution? It is exactly the same service that the users are getting at present as well. AT&T stated that customers using a 4G LTE technology such as 256 QAM and 4×4 MIMO are supposed to shortly start noticing the 5G E logo in its place.

AT&T spokesperson proclaimed that if the user has one of the updated Android devices and it hooks up to a tower that is enabled with 5G Evolution, they are shortly expected to see a “5G E” display pop up on their device screen. He added that the firm will initially launch this logo for limited devices, with presenting the same logo for additional devices in 2019.

On a similar note, Orange, a French telecommunication firm, revealed the partnership with Amazon. Stephane Richard, Chief Executive Officer, Orange, stated that the latest partnership is supposed to unite their relevant voice assistant technologies. The firm, earlier dominator in the field with its own voice assistant named Djingo, is said to be the subsequent French telecom firm to announce a collaboration with Amazon following Iliad, whose recent advanced set-top box owns Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa.

Under this partnership, appeals for online products purchasing or services presented by Amazon can be made using Djingo, which was co-formed with Deutsche Telekom. Richard proclaimed that the company is working with Amazon to incorporate its artificial intelligence (AI), Djingo, and Alexa in its respective devices. Earlier, retailers from Austria submitted a complaint against Amazon with their national competition authority. This complaint was related to the Amazon’s twofold functioning as a retailer and a marketplace.