Research: GABA Cells Assist Combat Alcohol Dependence

Scientists at École normale supérieure and Higher School of Economics, Indiana University recently disclosed the results of their latest research. Their study demonstrated how alcohol can influence the dopamine and inhibitory cells in the brain that are engaged in the reward system and developing a dependence on numerous drugs, which are addictive. The outcomes of this research are available in the article named “dynamical ventral tegmental area circuit mechanisms of alcohol-dependent dopamine release.”

When a person drinks coffee for a boost of energy, at that same point of time, dopamine is released in their midbrain that works as positive support of their action. Eventually, the brain gets used to this impulse and increases the level of dopamine ahead, once a person simply smells the coffee or goes near a cafeteria. This is a process with which a human body gets trained through support. The Ventral Tegmental Area (VTA), more than 50% of which is formed with dopaminergic neurons, has a key function in this complete process.

On a similar note, University of Alberta’s researchers revealed the outcomes of their latest study. As per their study, a novel drug might noticeably slow down the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Existing treatment techniques can slow down the progression of this degenerative disease by only a few months. The latest research is supposed to transform ALS patients’ treatment. This will extend as well as improve their quality of life.

The latest drug, telbivudine, aims at a protein that misfolds and does not work properly in ALS patients. Ted Allison, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Alberta, is the co-author on the latest research. He proclaimed that SOD1 is a protein that misfolds and malfunctions in most people with ALS. The research demonstrated that telbivudine holds an ability to significantly minimize the noxious properties of SOD1.