Google Tricks Led Microsoft To Choose Chromium

Microsoft previously this month declared that it is closing its EdgeHTML rendering engine to employ Chromium. While the decision was initially thought as one more step by the Redmond behemoth to make the open source community happy, it was believed as a decision majorly affected by the browser engine’s popularity thanks to its attendance in Chrome browser. An ex-Microsoft Edge developer has now stated that the tough move was taken apparently due to anti-competitive means by the team at Google.

“One of the factors we made the decision to end EdgeHTML was due to the fact that Google kept making modifications to its websites that caused issues to other browsers, and we could not level up,” the alleged ex-Edge developer claimed to the media in an interview. “Before that, our fairly modern video acceleration placed us before Chrome on video playback time using battery, but they began touting Chrome’s supremacy over Edge on battery life with watching video,” he added.

