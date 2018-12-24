 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Google Tricks Led Microsoft To Choose Chromium

By Carolyn Wheatley on December 23, 2018

Microsoft previously this month declared that it is closing its EdgeHTML rendering engine to employ Chromium. While the decision was initially thought as one more step by the Redmond behemoth to make the open source community happy, it was believed as a decision majorly affected by the browser engine’s popularity thanks to its attendance in Chrome browser. An ex-Microsoft Edge developer has now stated that the tough move was taken apparently due to anti-competitive means by the team at Google.

“One of the factors we made the decision to end EdgeHTML was due to the fact that Google kept making modifications to its websites that caused issues to other browsers, and we could not level up,” the alleged ex-Edge developer claimed to the media in an interview. “Before that, our fairly modern video acceleration placed us before Chrome on video playback time using battery, but they began touting Chrome’s supremacy over Edge on battery life with watching video,” he added.

On a related note, Beginning with the roll out of Chrome 71 in December 2018, your browser will alert you about websites that may try to bill you without your full consent or knowledge. Particularly, the measures are aiming on mobile billing companies, where little more than your phone number is required to place extra fees on your bill. As per Google, millions of Chrome consumers come across pages with insufficient or unclear mobile subscription data each month.

So as to not get flagged, websites will have to guarantee that they are being upfront about any fees that might strike Chrome consumers. That means making billing data clear, not attempting to vague it by placing gray font on a white page, and not employing a fee model that hides the actual cost. Chrome 71 consumers will get an alert when visiting vague billing pages on websites that do not meet the terms.

