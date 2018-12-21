The Solar Spacecraft Of NASA Snaps Its First Image Of Inner Sun’s Atmosphere

The Parker Probe by NASA is on the mission to reach the hottest orbit of sun, by zooming very closer to the star of our solar system. Over the past 12 days of October & November, the Parker probe sped via corona which is the hottest cosmic oven in solar atmosphere surrounding the sun & clicked something impressive in its image. This was the first practical image snapped inside the star. The picture was captured using a WISPR of Parker’s probe from a distance of 16.9million miles away from sun inside the corona. This picture shows two different jets of sun’s material called as the coronal streamers emerging from left side of image.

The brightest spot spotted in this distance is a gas giant planet Jupiter, while black spots spotted are the artifacts of a background correction. A image was broadcasted in conjunction along with press conference carried by the Geophysical Union of America, where the scientists of NASA discussed about their hopes they are going to learn using the probe when this first data was filtered back to the Earth. The very first data started downlinking to the Earth on 7 December, but radioing the complete information back is incomplete until the Parker undergoes its second flyby during April 2019.

The spacecraft after four months has a very hard working life. It has beamed back the images of “first light” from the space on 19th September, allowing the scientists & engineers of NASA the chance to ensure the working of all instruments as expected. After this, in the month of October, Parker has smashed two outstanding records, becoming most nearest object reaching the sun’s atmosphere and the quickest spacecraft in the history. Eventually, this probe will fly so fast that it can match the sun’s rotation speed.