Rapid, Economical Test Has Capability To Enhance Prostate Cancer Evaluation

For men recently diagnosed with the prostate cancer or patients earlier offered treatment for the same, the threat of metastasis is a key determinant of whether to select the traditional cancer management or take up the advanced treatment plan. For prostate and other cancer types, initial tumor development or its expansion is determined by deletions or amplification of parts of the genome called as copy number alterations (CNAs).

A report published in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics explains a novel method to evaluate CNAs. This method is faster, cheaper, reproducible, and needs less tissue as compared to the other diagnostic methods. It has the capability to drastically improve prostate cancer assessment. Metastases are found in approximately 16% of prostate cancers and are responsible for about 8% of all male cancer casualties. Precise forecast at the time of diagnosis can identify men at risk for metastasis, who would get advantage from aggressive therapy.

On a similar note, researchers at Osaka University revealed that they have developed a system with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Reportedly, this system can automatically distinguish between various types of cancer cells. This system is supposed to pave the way for the fast, automated determination of precise & personalized cancer treatments.

In people with cancer, there can be remarkable variation in the types of cancer cells from one patient to another. This situation is observed even in patients with the same cancer type. Identification of the specific cell types present in the individual patient can be very helpful while deciding the most effective treatment plan. However, techniques to carry out this procedure are quite time-consuming and generally hampered by human errors & the restrictions of human sight. In the foremost advancement that could indicate a novel era in cancer diagnosis and treatment, a research team from Osaka University demonstrated how these issues can be tackled with the help of an AI-based system.