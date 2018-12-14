Nothing Political About It, Says Trudeau On Huawei CFO Arrest

The Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, is scheduled to have her bail hearing on December 14, Friday, in Vancouver. Meng was held on Dec 1 for probable extradition to the United States. Now, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, has announced that there was no political inspiration behind this action and has limited his association with this move.

Trudeau stated that the legal machinery behaved independently and that there was no political intervention in this move. He also mentioned that the freedom of judiciary is respected in the country and he hasn’t had any sort of talks with his international peers regarding this matter.

It is important to note here that Huawei, founded by Ren Zhengfei, who is also the father of Weng and among most powerful businessmen in China, is largest supplier of network equipment used by mobile and Internet companies. Huawei announced that it does not know of any misdoings by Ms. Meng. The Foreign Ministry of China has also asked for her release.

After a successful meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping as a part of G-20 summit, where they concurred on halting the trade wars, the news of her arrest led to a huge correction in markets, seeing the impending fear of continuation of trade war.

US Senator Marco Rubio stated that carrying out extradition of Ms. Weng to the United States is the proper thing to do for the Canadian legal system. He also stated that this case against Ms. Weng is of legal nature and not political. He added that the administration of President Donald Trump is properly wary of the risk posed by Huawei.

Reports by Reuters have mentioned that the investigation against Huawei also involves Huawei’s association with the bank HSBC Holdings to carry out illegal transactions concerning Iran.