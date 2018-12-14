Duet Display Receives Complete Hardware Acceleration

Duet Display is a smart software application that has been obtainable for years and permits consumer to transform an iPad into a secondary screen for their Mac only by connecting it in. But it was never the similar faultless experience that an actual external monitor provided.

This is modifying with the newest macOS 10.14.2 upgrade, which permits Duet to finally allow complete hardware acceleration. The firm states that it permits the application to take benefit of the GPU to operate with greater energy efficiency and even faster, particularly for things such as seeing video or operating at higher resolutions, as per media reports.

To take benefit of the new feature, just ensure that you have upgraded both the Duet Display iPad app and your Mac to the newest versions. For consumers who wish to give a try with Duet, the application is also on sale with a price tag of $9.99, down from the normal $24.99 price label.

On a related note, Apple earlier claimed that it will be turning it simpler for iOS consumers to get hold of fresh applications that arrive on its App Store. The Cupertino-located tech major has begun permitting developers of the app to add a function wherein they can permit the consumers to pre-order an application. Developers can allow iOS app consumers pre-order applications almost 90 Days prior to it roll out. Once pre-ordered, the application will download by design on the iPad or iPhone on its planned date.

The function is available on all the variants of the App Store. This indicates that even macOS, iOS, and tvOS applications can be pre-ordered. It is worth claiming that, if the developer wishes, it can provide both free and paid apps for pre-order. If the cost of the paid application alters at the time of the pre-order time frame, the users will be invoiced for whichever is the least cost.