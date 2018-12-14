What Lies Underneath The Ocean Can Now Be Revealed

The aerial drones are lately proving to be a dream capturer for the ones willing to take images from skyscraper like heights or remote locations. But when it comes to the underwater there has been no much technological offerings made. A France-based startup named Notilo Plus and member of the NVIDIA Inception program are the pioneers behind the iBubble, which at present is the first autonomous underwater drone.

Both the organizations have planned on outdoing the generally expensive, labor-intensive, and customer-specific audiences by making the iBubble public. This 7.5 watt NVIDIA Jetson TX2supercomputer on a module powered technology is sure to attract people right from diving enthusiasts plus oceanographers to defense departments, underwater maintenance crews, and boat owners. The underwater worlds’ splendid view is something the researchers are planning on capturing so as to make it clear to the public that the beneath the water’s surfaces the world is complicated. The latest development helps the divers explore more rather than wasting their time behind the lens. The infusion of the processing power and data-heavy training is the key reason the underwater drone can take the necessary decisions or even trace a diver’s path without the need of a remote control.

The drone lets the divers entirely capture their surroundings or themselves during the exploration duty at different ranges. There is a remote control which helps to make the communication between drone and individual easy and also calls the device so as to change the filming focus. The technologies possessing access to the GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi generally do not work underwater and hence, the acoustic technology is the platform currently being used. The cost-effective sensors and powerful machine learning algorithms along with the acoustic data mergence with computer create perfect system that can handle the surroundings. The use of SqueezeNet and Jetson TX2 can actually aid in forming convolutional neural network-powered detection in real time. The long short-lived memory can help reduce signal processing delays and also predict the acoustic signals. The shipping industry is sure to benefit from it. Lately, using aerial drones with thermal imaging cameras the Lincolnshire police could find a missing rape victim and spread its advantage among the law enforcement on a global scale.