CAA Takes Legal Action Against Ryanair

The CAA or Civil Aviation Authority has decided to take a legal action against Ryanair as it had refused to compensate the customers from the UK. CAA has stated that as per the EU legislation, the passengers are eligible to make a claim of EU261 if the flights, regardless of any airline, are delayed by 3 hours or more. Complaints under this section can also be filed if the flights are canceled or the authorities denied boarding.

During this summer, the flights of Ryanair were either delayed or canceled as the cabin crews and pilots were on strike. As a result, several people were harassed. In fact, this act is entitled to compensate the passengers as per the law of the European Union. Ryanair has put up its justification by stating that this falls under the category of extraordinary circumstances and they are not bound to compensate the passengers. It has also terminated the ties with the ADR.

On the other hand, the passengers of the airline company have filed compensation as their flights were either delayed or canceled to arbitration, unlike any other airline this year. According to the report of the ADR or Alternative Dispute Resolution service, 30% of the Ryanair flights encountered with concerns due to the strike.

Till September of 2018, ADR received 22,159 complaints among which 6,653 belonged to Ryanair. However, the airline company only processed 1,347 of the lot, leaving rest of the cases in its virgin state.

Like any other airline company, Ryanair is bound to follow the rule described by the ADR. Since Ryanair has refused to compensate the passengers, the claimants will have to wait for the money till the enforcement action is declared by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Numerous passengers faced concerns and either had to check out earlier than anticipated or had to cancel their plans due to the ongoing strike. Though it had committed to providing a flight on the following week of the scheduled return, the prior engagements stopped the people from opting for the same.