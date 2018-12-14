Black Women Face Greater Risk Of Uterine Cancer

Federal researchers say that though all types of cancers are decreasing across the nation, uterine cancer refuses to die down and is taking a heavy toll on African American women. According to CDC’s weekly report the rise is also due to overweight and obesity in these women. Dr. Joseph Davis of Cayman Fertility Center in Caribbean stated that uterine cancer could be due to multiple reasons as the uterus lining is hormonally sensitive and people with high estrogen are largely at risk though social factors also contribute to this issue. Processed foods have also increased risk of diabetes and obesity which are again reasons for cancer.

CDC data shows that uterine cancer ranks fourth among common cancers that cause death among women in United States as more than 50000 new cases were diagnosed in 2015 itself. Detailed research revealed that new uterine cancer cases increased by 1.1 % every year between 1999 and 2016 and small increase in cases were also observed in non-Hispanic white women then among women of other racial/ethnic groups. The data revealed that new cases of uterine cancers were higher among black and white women in comparison to women of other

Racial/ethnic groups while deaths were higher among black women.

Dr. Michael Birrer, oncologist and director of O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center says that it is not yet clear why incidence and death of uterine cancer cases is high is women of African/American origin. While one reason could be genetics the high number of deaths could be due to lack of medical facilities as most black populations are from poor and rural communities that do not seek medical assistance until it is too late. In most women with uterine cancer the most common type is endometrial cancer which occurs in those aged 55 or above. Cancer strikes the endometrium or uterus lining when too much estrogen is produced.