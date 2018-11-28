Humans’ Window Time Is An Answer To Life After Death

In the current study, the scientists have brought into being substantiation that the human brain still functions for a diminutive time even after death which means that people will understand when they die. The researchers made such a discovery after looking at escalating cardiac arrest cases in the US and Europe.

After thorough researching in a certain set of people, it could be concluded that people given the kiss of life were able to grasp the conversations that took place between the medical officials including nurses and doctors even when they were declared dead. According to Dr. Sam Parnia, the lead researcher, the patients whose heart had stopped beating were very well capable of conversing the details that had taken place that time which is quite bewildering. The time of death is when the heart stops beating but it is one of the most important times in an individual as well as the medical staffs’ life. The small amount of time obtained is the time when the heart stops beating then the blood circulation to the brain and other parts starts shutting down as well. The window time is the phase very crucial for the doctors as the individuals have a second chance given to revive.

As per the group of scientists from Stony Brook University of Medicine, New York, hope to make use of their current study to pave way for new treatments of cardiac arrests and in turn avert brain injuries during the revival time. The study is also focusing on the human minds state and consciousness in terms of death so as to understand whether the consciousness continues even after death or is it wiped out during the window time. The mystery regarding life after death is still prevalent as researchers still hint a certain life even after death. Researchers at the National Institute for Physiological Sciences have discovered that the filamin A-Drp1 complex umpires mitochondrial fission in a mouse model possessing hypoxic heart cells. This hypoxic cells helped filamin A interact with Drp1 and surge the Drp1 action in the heart cells which is the reason the cell senescence and mitochondrial fragmentation takes place. The study has also shown that the drug cilnidipine covert Drp1-filamin A complex formation and lastly, conserved heart cell function.