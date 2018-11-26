Google To Spend $690 Million In Green Energy, Data Centre In Denmark

Around DKK 4.5 billion (approx. Rs 4,900 Crores) will be invested by Alphabet’s Google in erecting a new data center in Fredericia, Denmark. The search giant has also settled on to actively practice new green investment avenues in Denmark and is assessing several projects within offshore & onshore solar & wind energy, it stated without mentioning any business associates.

Denmark is house to a huge wind energy sector comprising Vestas Wind Systems, the turbine manufacturer, and Orsted, the offshore wind farm developer. In September, Google said it had inked a 10-year agreement to purchase renewable energy from 3 new wind farms, which are being constructed in Finland and would supply energy to one of its data centers.

The latest data center in Fredericia will take up 150 to 200 staff after it is established in 2021, as per the plans. In addition to Fredericia, the company last year purchased another plot in Aabenraa, Denmark, besides a planned Apple data center. Moreover, Facebook has also projected a data center in Denmark.

Likewise, Gemalto is expanding backing for its security services offering by founding new data centers throughout the EU. It stated the newly established facilities will assist it to retort to increasing stipulation for its cloud-based verification and access management solutions and also assist EU customers to fulfill data sovereignty requisites.

The new Gemalto facilities will provide organizations better access to SafeNet Trusted Access and SafeNet Authentication solutions of Gemalto while assuring those services are conveyed from within the EU. Though Gemalto hasn’t verified the sites of the new data centers, it states all of them are SOC2 and ISO 27001 qualified with 99.99% SLA service availability.

Gemalto also said, later this year, the firm will launch other data centers within North America, providing international organizations even more options over service delivery site and assisting them to fulfill local regulatory and conformity conditions.