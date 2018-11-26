High-Carb, Low-Protein Diet Might Stimulate Healthy Brain Aging

Scientists at the University of Sydney have demonstrated that a high-carbohydrate, low-protein diet might be the solution to healthy brain longevity and aging. Devin Wahl and team, in a mouse model, demonstrated that an unrestricted diet rich in carbohydrates and low in protein enhanced overall health as well as brain health, memory, and learning.

Provided the existing dearth of treatments for dementia, it is thrilling that scientists are beginning to recognize diets that can impact how the brain grows old. The study is the first of its kind to show that the diet offers analogous protective brain advantages to calorie-restricted diets that have established longevity advantages, but are complex for most individuals to keep up.

In the existing research, mice were given complex carbohydrates obtained from starch along with protein casein that exists in milk and cheese. To determine the benefits to the wellbeing of the brain, the researchers concentrated on the hippocampus—the brain part engaged in memory and learning.

The team conducted a string of spatial attentiveness and memory tests that demonstrated modest enhancements in memory and learning among both old and young mice. The researchers state that, generally, the hippocampus is the foremost brain part to initiate weakening in neurodegenerative diseases like the Alzheimer’s.

Likewise, a new vaccine has been developed by the scientists at the University of Texas that decreases the accumulation of toxic proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease and validated its effectiveness in an animal model. The study might make the route for a clinical trial.

On administering the vaccine into the skin by injection, it stimulated an immune response that decreased amassing of β-amyloid and tau, without causing the intense brain swelling that has at times been observed when other antibody treatments are utilized. Earlier studies performed in Rosenberg’s lab had shown analogous immune responses in rabbits and monkeys.