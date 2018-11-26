Autonomous Driving Might Struggle To Prove Its Functionality

According to a new study by the American Automobile Association of America (AAA), about 40% of Americans expect partially automated steering systems, with names such as ProPILOT, autopilot, or Pilot Assist, to have the capability to compel by car, depicting the understanding of these technologies and reality.

The association also tested these systems and found that they were not, in fact, designed to handle the task of driving and that they could be seriously assailed by real-world conditions such as bad lane signaling, stationary vehicles, and unusual traffic.

Greg Brannon, Director of Automotive Engineering and Industry Relations at AAA stated, “The thrilling progress in today’s vehicle technology makes it ever more essential to evidently name the driver, what the system does. Weak or confused terminology can lead somebody to overestimate the capability of the system, unintentionally endangering the driver and others objects on the road.”

The study was conducted in collaboration with the Automotive Research Center of the Southern California Automobile Club, where four vehicles integrated with systems such as Lane Keeping and Adaptive Cruise Control were tested by AAA to maintain speed, position, and distance, for a leading vehicle. Closed and on-road tests were used to assess performance in typical driving situations, where technology generally behaves in an anticipated way. However, several cases in both environments have ensured that these systems act unpredictable, so driver’s involvement is needed to shun a likely collision.

The four test vehicles selected for testing were the Nissan Rogue 2018, Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2018, the Tesla Model S 2017, and the Volvo XC40 2019, according to specific criteria. Each test vehicle was equipped with sensors, instruments, and cameras to record vehicle dynamics, brake intervention, position, and data. For the survey, the sample consisted of 1,003 adults residing in the continental United States.