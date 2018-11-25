Stunning Moonrise Photo Released By NASA Of Jupiter’s Moon Io

More dazzling images have been released by NASA of moon Io of Jupiter moving up the planet’s horizon. And yes, the images are captured by the Juno spacecraft. Lo, slightly bigger than Earth’s moon, is the most volcanically dynamic world within the solar system.

The color-improved picture was captured on October 29, 2018, as the probe carried out its 16th close pass-by of the gas giant, as said in a statement by NASA. At the moment, Juno was around 18,400 km from the cloud tops of the planet, at around 32° south latitude.

The image was created by citizen scientists Justin Cowart and Gerald Eichstadt utilizing data from the JunoCam imager of the spacecraft. The raw images of JunoCam are accessible online for the community to scrutinize and process into imagery.

The Juno spacecraft of NASA was blasted-off on August 5, 2011, and reached the gas giant on July 2016. The principal objective of Juno is to comprehend Jupiter’s evolution and origin. Underneath its thick cloud coat, Jupiter preserves secrets to the elementary conditions and processes that directed our solar system during its creation.

As the primary exemplar of a giant planet in the solar system, Jupiter can also offer significant knowledge for comprehending the planetary systems being found around other stars.

Likewise, a few days back, another mesmerizing image of Jupiter was released by NASA snapped by its Juno spacecraft. It was snapped as the probe carried out its 16th close pass-by of the gas giant—soaring around 7,000 km (4,400 miles) from the peak of the cloudy surface of the planet.

The multitude of whirling clouds in dynamic North North Temperate Belt of Jupiter appears like they have been painted on. Generally, darker cloud matter is deeper in the atmosphere of Jupiter, whereas bright cloud matter is high.

The bright clouds are presumably ammonia and water or ammonia, blended with a sprinkling of unidentified chemical components.