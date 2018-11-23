Google Pixels To Receive Transcription Support For Call Screenings

The AI call screening feature by Google that made a debut with the Pixel 3 is now launching out to older Pixel handsets. The handsets will soon get support for transcription, claims 9to5Google. The function, which permits Google Assistant to receive assumed spam calls prior to allowing consumers decide if they wish to answer, will be capable of saving transcriptions of phone calls later in 2018.

Presently, when Google Assistant receives a spam call, consumers can see transcriptions only in real time as the chat is taking place. As soon as the call is ended, there is no way for a consumer to see the chat again. A product manager for Call Screen on support forums verified previous week that the function will be rolling out later in 2018, and transcripts will be saved automatically in the Call Log as soon as the call has concluded, in the section for Call Details. Google Phone app’s public beta users can put hands on the feature first.

On a related note, Google earlier declared a new tool dubbed as “Work Insights.” This tool entitles administrators with more monitoring and visibility control into the ways that G-Suite is utilized and deployed in their organizations. “Work Insights” arrive with “adoption charts” where admins will be capable of tracking deployment progress eventually, analyzing trends, identifying which teams might require extra training on apps, and monitoring apps that are most adopted by teams.

“With ‘Work Insights,’ admins can rapidly look up for organizational insights about G-Suite usages at the team level. The team might have 10 people or more. The new feature can understand acceptance patterns for G-Suite applications,” claimed Group Product Manager at Google for G-Suite, Reena Nadkarni, to the media in an interview. The new feature is developed particularly to assist businesses understand and measure the affect of internal digital alteration and also for when organizations evolve to G-Suite apps from legacy tools.