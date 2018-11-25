Hyundai Associates With Top Flight To Focus On Future Mobility Solutions

Hyundai Motor Company announces a strategic partnership with Top Flight Technologies, a leading company in hybrid technologies for unmanned aerial vehicles, as part of broader efforts to reinforce control in mobility solutions in the coming future.

Hyundai will function with the Boston startup to discover ways to speed up the deployment of UAVs and commercial application in different industries and markets. Combined efforts will be performed to find new business prospects around UAVs using Top Flight’s patented hybrid electric power system. Possible areas of business development are cargo transportation, monitoring missions for industrial facilities, and inspection services.

According to Top Flight, the proprietary hybrid electric power system offers heavier payloads and flight hours in terms of commercial use. The UAVs equipped with the Top Flight Hybrid Micro-Generator System would have the capability to operate in the air for up to two hours while carrying a four-kilogram load. The US start-up also presents a range of scalable UAV solutions, comprising the Real-Time Simulation Environment and Real-Time 3D Fleet Management System, which delivers agile product development tools and the. remote location operation that enables the simultaneous operation of several UAV units.

Hyundai also aims to improve its current operations with the deployment of drone technologies and associated products, including operations and management (O & M) services and high-definition (HD) mapping.

The cooperation between Hyundai and Top Flight is another exemplar of the company’s open innovation strategy, which aims to inspire innovation and brace the company’s presence in tomorrow’s mobility market. From technologies such as autonomous steering and artificial intelligence to hitchhiking, Hyundai Motor creates a network of market leaders that help perk up people’s lives by developing pioneering mobility services.

Founded in 2014, Top Flight Technologies emphasizes on hybrid electric fully autonomous technologies and power systems and for UAVs. The company has a long list of world-renowned partners in the field of aerospace, agriculture, transportation, and others.