Increasing Water Percolation May Force The Earth To Burst Open

The Earth is currently in great jeopardy owing to the numerous changes taking place on the climatic basis. It is a common theory that what goes down must in any form, be it molten lava, come up. The Earth has a number of tectonic plates present underneath the surface which are currently shifting on a daily basis and resulting in sucking up the ocean slowly into the Earth’s crust and this sucking of certain amount water can trigger earthquakes, volcanic explosion, and magma production in the long run.

The planet is now as per the geologists taking triple the amount of water which quite mind wrecking as the following consequences can be tremendous. The seismic sensors encircling the Mariana Trench are being checked for the water seeping beneath the surface by a team of researchers from the Washington University. The slower quakes buffered the water almost 18 miles into the Earth’s crust. The temperature and pressure drips have also helped conclude that a billion kilograms are being sucked every million years. The numbers shown did not help get any perspective but there is definitely a huge amount of water seeping underneath the Earth’s surface which is expected to come up via the volcanic eruptions which will escalate the general emission scale showing 3 times more hydration. The water sucking and planet’s interior is currently a mind wrecking concept for the scientists working on putting forth the correct numbers.

The lead researcher Chen Cai is currently compelling the other scientists to take the matter seriously as the following outcomes are surely going cause massive destructions on the planet. According to researcher Donna Shillington at Columbia University, the ramifications have to be prevented by finding out the exact solutions. Looking at the water being sucked underneath it can definitely be implied that the volcanic emission is going to exceed the current estimates which conclude more lubricating faults in the Earth's interior that need immediate repairing.