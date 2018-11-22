Facebook’s Ad Platform Goes Down At The Crucial Time Before Black Friday

Ad manager platform of Facebook was down for a crucial period recently, making brands powerless to put important Black Friday and Cyber Monday ads. Both Instagram and Facebook were down this week for its users. But the issue also impacted media buyers, who were seeking to buy ads for their buyers. The clients were not able to view information regarding how ads were performing, start new ad campaigns, or edit existing ad campaigns.

Several people had problems for an hour, while others stated that they had been facing issues for almost 7 to 8 Hours. The issue affected ads functioning on any of Facebook’s apps, counting Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. Facebook’s representative told CNBC in a statement, “We are alert that some people are presently having a problem in accessing Ads Manager and we are working to fix the issue as early as possible.” Facebook’s representative added that ongoing ad campaigns that are running live should not be affected, but labels attempting to develop fresh campaigns or twist existing ones might have difficulties. One media buyer reported that they have never come across any errors this bad on the Facebook ad platform prior. If the ads cannot be placed, it could impact sales, since customers would not be aware of the deals.

Recently, Facebook was also in news for facing one more downfall. Facebook’s shares were down by 40% from its peak since July presently settling to $132.43. This was the company’s lowest closing share price in near 22 Months. The collapse comes after another main scandal for Facebook in what has been a turbulent year for the company. So far, Facebook has faced many problems in 2018 such as changes in news feed, Cambridge Analytica, Zuckerberg accepting Washington’s invitation, Facebook revealing its community standards, executive exodus, a tough quarter following GDPR, Sheryl Sandberg’s Senate hearing, Instagram losing its founders, the security breach, and the PR firm crisis. These are the chief reasons that have thrashed Facebook’s stock price.