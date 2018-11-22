Amazon Prime Users Can See Aquaman A Week Early

Amazon Prime users will be capable of watching Aquaman in cinemas almost 6 Days earlier in the US prior to its certified release. Every subscriber will be capable of purchasing almost 10 tickets for a 7 PM show on December 15, 2018, just within a week prior to the film formally gets launched on December 21, 2018.

The promotion maintains historically friendly relationship of Amazon with cinemas, which sits in opposition to Netflix, its rival. As well as earlier associations that have witnessed early screenings of “Hotel Transylvania 3” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in 2017, Amazon has also aimed to roll out its original films in cinemas before conveying them to its streaming platform. In the meantime, Netflix has aimed to slash cinemas out of its primary releases, a decision that has caused it to face denigration from the film sector. Aquaman’s early screening can be seen in almost 1,000 participating cinemas all over the U.S.

On a related note, Turner India and Amazon Prime Video earlier declared a strategic joint venture that brings popular shows of Cartoon Network to the streaming platform. Amazon has been seeking to extend its service of Prime Video in India and has frequently been signing deals of content licensing. The most recent is an association with Salman Khan for rights to his upcoming films and titles produced by Salman Khan productions.

The firms in a joint declaration claimed the significance of the decision, saying, “Kids these days are engaging and consuming with their favorite content over different screens such as mobile and computers screens. This is elevating with the appearance of new OTT platforms and the increase in usage of apps for games as a learning and entertainment activity.” Amazon revealed that it might be expanding its preliminary Prime Video scheme all over worldwide markets.