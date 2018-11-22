NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Just Initiated Its Foremost Fly Past The Sun

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe recently achieved to break two world records. This week, it started its foremost close pass over the sun. This is the primary operation in about 24 intended science encounters with the sun, which is planned to continue until 2025. NASA stated that, with the latest operation, the spacecraft is supposed to arrive at its nearest point to the sun next week.

At that peak of its journey, the spacecraft is supposed to reach just 15 Million miles away from the sun’s surface and travel at the sped of 213,200 Mph. In the flyby, the Parker Solar Probe wouldn’t have the ability to be in touch with the Earth as the spacecraft’s signals will be drowned out by the sun’s enormous amounts of radio waves. However, the probe is intended to support itself, by troubleshooting issues single-handedly and twisting to be in the safe zone from the sun’s overpowering heat.

On a similar note, NASA came into the news as it announced the retirement of Kepler Space Telescope. When this telescope was launched in 2009, astronomers had successfully revealed a several hundred exoplanets. The initial step in discovering if there is any planet like ours out there is to survey and study these exoplanets for liquid water, oxygen, and probably life. These findings assist us to comprehend how extraordinary is the Earth in the magnificent scheme of the universe.

The space agency announced the retirement of Kepler Space Telescope this week when it was found to be run out of fuel. At the end of its retirement, the telescope has a record of assisting in the discovery of over 2,600 exoplanets. Kepler even probably revealed a moon outside our solar system. Because of Kepler, at present, we are aware that there are further planets than stars in the Milky Way galaxy.