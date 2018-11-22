Observation Of Changes In Blood Vessel Cell Can Assist Early Detection Of Clogged Arteries

A research on mice has demonstrated that it might be possible to detect the early symptoms of atherosclerosis, which results in clogged arteries. This can be done by looking at how cells change their function in our blood vessels.

The muscle cells that connect the blood vessels have long been recognized to do multiple tasks. While their main feature is circulating blood in the body, they are also comprised in “healing” wounds in the blood vessels. Overzealous toggling of these cells from the “circulating” to the “healing” mode can result in atherosclerosis, leading to the production of “plaques” in the blood vessels that clog the flow of blood.

With the help of advanced genomics techs, an interdisciplinary team of scientists located in London and Cambridge has caught a small number of vascular muscle cells in blood vessels of mouse in the act of switching that demo stared their molecular characteristics. The scientists employed an innovative technique dubbed as single-cell RNA-sequencing. This allows them to trace the activity of genes in the genome present in number separate vascular muscle cells.

Speaking of blood vessels, researchers earlier designed a 3D printing method that can generate the complicated geometry of blood vessels, and can one day be employed to make artificial organ tissues and arteries. A research, posted in the journal Nature Communications, brief a layer-by-layer printing technique that sports programmable & fine-grain control over rigidity.

The outcomes can result in more personalized and better treatments for those suffering from different vascular diseases and hypertension. “The thought was to include independent mechanical characteristics to 3D structures that can imitate the natural tissue of the body,” claimed an associate professor Boulder in the U.S. at CU (University of Colorado), Xiaobo Yin, to the media in an interview. “This tech permits us to make microstructures that can be tailored for disease models,” claimed Yin.