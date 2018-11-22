Scientists Reviewed Linkage Between Appendix and Parkinson’s Disease

A team of researchers after reviewing two datasets with a varying number of candidates and analyzed that appendix and Parkinson’s disease are inter-related. As per their analysis, appendix removal reduced the risk of the disease development in the candidates.

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that affects the motor system, may lead to body parts tremor and also show symptoms in the gastrointestinal tract. Scientists are presently looking for the cause of the disease, but it may include genetic factors and environmental factors, or both. Parkinson’s disease leads to the formation of protein clumps in the brain that include alpha-synuclein.

Scientists thoroughly analyzed the medical records of around 1.7 Million people from the Swedish National Patient Registry to see the role of the appendix in Parkinson’s disease development. Along with this, scientists also analyzed the medical records of a smaller group of 849 Parkinson’s disease patients.

According to the medical records, 1,609 Swedes had Parkinson’s disease out of 1,144,745 candidates with appendix attached to their G.I. tract, while 664 had the disease out of 551,003 candidates who had appendectomies. The data reveal that the people who had removed their appendix have 0.11% possibility of acquiring the disease, while the people who had not surgically removed their appendix have 0.14% possibility of acquiring the disease.

For further research, the team examined surgically removed appendix from the patient affected with the disease and discovered that the appendix contains short and misfolded proteins, named as alpha-synuclein, similar to the proteins in the form of clumps found in brains of patients going through the disease.

Professor Viviane Labrie says that according to the results of the experiment, the proteins travel from the G.I. tract to the brain through the nerve. The protein could play a vital role in the treatment of the disease; the pharmaceutical companies are concerned about aiming the specific protein.