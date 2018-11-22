Cooling Therapies Might Present Best Protection Against Unfavorable Effects Of Taxane-Based Chemotherapy

After a systematic review of about 34 studies, scientists announced that they have discovered the skin cooling methods, which might work as a best preventative intercession against taxane-based chemotherapy’s adverse effects. Owing to their wide antitumor activity that restrains the role of microtubules, taxanes are regular chemotherapeutic agents used in the treatment of numerous cancer types ranging from breast cancer to prostate cancer. However, the occurrence of their use is equally matched by the rates of estimated and known adverse effects.

In fact, chemotherapy-induced alopecia and nail & skin transformations are found in up to 89% of patients with taxane-based chemotherapy. Regular, therapeutic interventions and preventative strategies are not well recognized. It includes cold therapy, over the counter & prescription topical treatment plans, and even general corticosteroids. Scientists at the George Washington University (GW) discovered that cooling therapies such as cold caps, frozen gloves, scalp cooling systems, and frozen socks might present the best safety against the unfavorable effects of taxane-based chemotherapy.

On a similar note, the latest research disclosed the somatic mutational background of sGBM in about 188 patients. The study demonstrated that an important proportion (about 14%) of sGBM patients showed a novel mutation, METex14 (few of those concurrently harbor another mutation called ZM fusion). This mutation was responsible for the more aggressive growth of the tumor. sGBM is an uncommon type of brain cancer found in adult individuals.

Earlier researches carried out on this disease were of much smaller scales (included only 20 or even fewer patients). Therefore, the results of these studies were considered indecisive. Generally, sGBM instigates as low-grade glioma (LGG) tumors surrounding the nerve cells that cover the brain and spine. At present, a chemotherapy medicine called temozolomide (TMZ) is used in the treatment of sGBM tumors. It was initially developed in Europe and then was made open for use for patients globally in the early 2000s. TMZ raises non-specific DNA damage to tumor cells to avoid it from spreading and reproducing.