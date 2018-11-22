HCL Comes Together With Pivotal To Assist Businesses Accelerate Cloud Acceptance

HCL Technologies last week declared a joint venture with California-located Pivotal Software to assist businesses make a new generation of Cloud-native apps. As fraction of the joint venture, HCL will employ Pivotal’s PAL (Platform Acceleration Lab) and software offerings, the firm claimed to the media in an interview.

HCL will also start 3 Cloud-Native Labs in Dallas (Texas), London, and Noida where businesses will be capable of both—building new and modernizing current applications & infrastructure—for deployment to PCF (Pivotal Cloud Foundry), the Cloud-native application service. “HCL’s partnership with Pivotal is important as it allows the entire spectrum of Cloud-native services for our users,” claimed HCL CTO and Corporate Vice President, Kalyan Kumar, to the media in an interview.

The labs in Dallas and London will aim on prototyping, client-facing ideation, and growth of new Cloud-native services. The Noida lab will deal with modernization of ecosystem product and will be a CoE (Centre of Excellence) for PCF 3rd-party ISV product relocations.

On a related note, HCL earlier declared a 5-year infrastructure services agreement with Anglo American, the Britain-located mining company. The deal needs HCL to support Anglo American via the acceptance of Cloud, lowering global data center footprint of Anglo American via consolidation of its on-premise communications and fractional migration to an Infrastructure-as-a-Service working framework.

HCL claimed that it will also carry on offering end-user computing services and local & regional service desk support. Anglo American manages mining operations with a labor force of 69,000 employees all over the world. HCL was enrolled as IT services partner for Anglo American in 2013.

“This renewal underlines a major theory of HCL’s success plan, showing our current promise to satisfying users and building relations that develop over the long term,” claimed Senior Vice President at HCL Technologies, Sandeep Saxena, to the media in an interview.