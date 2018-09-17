Britain’s Prince William Starts Mental Health Website

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has started a website—Mental Health at Work—for the development of mental health at workplaces. As per the new study, nearly half of the British employees in workplaces are suffering from mental health-related problems.

A study by the charity group “Mind” was done consisting of 44,000 workers. The study showed that only half of people who are suffering from mental health issues have discussed the problem with their employer. A study by Deloitte in 2017 showed that mental health problems cost the U.K. employers between £33 Billion and £42 Billion every year. Paul Farmer, the organization’s chief executive, said that this is high time to consider mental health at work and all employers need to make it to a point and must encourage their staff. He further added that the employers have started seeing mental health as a priority but often do not know from where to initiate. He hopes that the new online gateway—Mental Health at Work—will help in changing this scenario.

Speaking about the mental health, recently UNCG (The University of North Carolina at Greensboro) held an event for the mental health awareness. Approximately 1,100 colorful pinwheels were decorated at the EUC lawn. According to Active Minds, this number signifies 1,100 college students who commit suicide each year in the U.S. Active Minds is an NPO (nonprofit organization) that encourages mental health awareness and education for students. Suicide is the second major cause of death among college students. As per the estimation of Jed Foundation, the number of college students who commit suicide now falls between 1,100 and 1,400. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that one from five children between the ages 13–18 have or will have a severe mental illness.