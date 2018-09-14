WMO may witness an El Nino event this winter

This year is likely to remain imprinted in the memory of people around the globe for extreme weather changes as weather scientists at World Metrological Organization have stated that there is 70% likelihood of another El Nino before this year ends. The previous El Nino which occurred during 2015-16 had a deep impact on weather patterns around the globe though researchers say that this one is not likely to be as intense as the previous one. It is actually is a normal climatic event that occurs due to fluctuation in surface temperatures over the Pacific Ocean which in turn influences world temperatures.

The El Nino which occurred in 2015-16 led to soaring summer temperatures in 2016 and the year was recorded as the warmest across the world leading to draught in Africa and sharp fall in food production in many countries. It also caused excessive rainfall across South America leading to floods in Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. But 2018 is likely to be different as it started with La Nina which is the opposite of El Nino with reports of less than average surface temperatures above the Pacific region.

According to WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, though the El Nino this year will not be as strong as the previous one, it is better to be prepared as now we have advance warning of the climatic event which is likely to occur during September to November. It appears that climate change is affecting El Nino and La Nina dynamics along with the intensity of their impact as earlier they used to occur after 5 – 7 years but now they are happening with more frequency. The weather bureau of Japan has stated that there are 60 percent chances of El Nino’s weather pattern making its presence felt across the northern hemisphere between September and November.