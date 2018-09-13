CDC Probed Two More Flights As Passengers Showed Flu Symptoms

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Wednesday, some passengers on an Emirates flight were sick and showed flu or another common respiratory infection. This flight was landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

These passengers were given antivirals and flu vaccine. But from the latest reports, it is known that two more international flights were examined by public health officials because passengers showed the respiratory symptoms such as cough and sore throats. Both of these flights landed at Philadelphia International Airport were on American Airlines: one from Paris and another from Munich. Allen Parmet, an aerospace medicine expert said, “It is a normal thing to have somebody coughing in a plane.” But for safety reason, Philadelphia International Airport informed that all the passengers on these two flights were examined for a medical review and the CDC was notified regarding the same.

On a similar note, CDC recently approved the use of nasal spray for the forthcoming flu season. This nasal spray vaccine has been out of the market since 2015. But after the 2016–2017 flu season the health officials of CDC have decided to approve it and make it available again for the 2018–2019 flu seasons. Dr. John Snellings—a family physician and professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School—informed it was seen that one of the strain, which was found slightly more than it was in the past, has been added to the latest nasal spray. A nasal spray is a useful option as the flu season is just a month away. He also recommended that it is better to get vaccinated for boosting the immunity and before it affects to health. When comparing the nasal spray and the flu shot he said, “Those who are unable to tolerate needles can try nasal spray instead.”