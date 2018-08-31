Aston Martin Gears To Get Listed On London Stock Exchange

The suave sports car company from UK is soon expected to announce its plans to enlist on the Stock Exchange of London. The declaration will be made public along with its annual results within this week. The company said that they were thinking about going public or searching for a buyer since the start of this year. They want to sell their 1bn pound of shares at the value of around 4bn to 5bn pounds. The car makers had sold around 5000 cars in 2017 and were showing profits after the year 2010. The primary shareowners of the firm are Invest Industrial, an Italian private equity fund and a group of investors from Kuwait. In January this year, the shareholders employed an investment bank to look out for options.

The company is now in a better position under the able guidance of Andy Palmer, who joined as the chief executive in the year 2014. Their front runner car DB11 Coupe has become quite successful and popular with the consumers. His regressive plans involving of widening the range of models and including their first SUV in the portfolio are proving to be fruitful. Mr. Palmer is hopeful that with the start of manufacturing of the new car, the production output is expected to rise to 5000 cars.

Andy Palmer was associated with Nissan before he joined Aston Martin. Nissan was considering buying out Aston Martin but then Mr. Palmer was brought on board to change the slow downfall of one of the most popular car making companies. In an interview to BBC in 2015, Palmer said that he doesn’t believe in just bringing in more cash to save the company. He has strategically planned to increase the numbers of its female consumers. His dynamic decisions are showing its results in terms of constant increase in its net worth.