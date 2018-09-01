GIFs With Music Can Now Be Received By Users On Snapchat

Snapchat, a messaging app, has reportedly partnered with TuneMoji, a third-party service, to enable users to upload musical GIFs (Graphics Interchange Format) to their Stories as well as to a personal chat.

TuneMoji displays a GIFs’ searchable gallery that users would be capable of setting to diverse licensed sounds and songs from which users can choose a messaging app they want the musical GIF to be to shared on, comprising Snapchat, as reported by Business Insider.

The incorporation surfaced after Snapchat created new opportunities for third-party developers with Snap Kit, its full-blown developer platform earlier in June. Nevertheless, users wouldn’t be capable of opening Snapchat and post musical GIFs from within the application. Thus, to send musical GIFs, the users should have Snapchat as well as TuneMoji downloaded on their handsets.

However, James Fabricant, the TuneMoji CEO, asserted that the company has been functioning on closer incorporations with all its messaging collaborators, comprising Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram, the report mentioned.

Snapchat contends with Instagram in the race of photo-sharing applications and began the drift of Stories. Nevertheless, Stories was promptly imitated by Facebook on a group of its applications, becoming Messenger Day, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Stories, and Instagram Stories.

According to another recent report, Google has unveiled a new feature that converts a selfie into a tailored cartoon character that is similar to your likeness. Named “Google Mini,” one can share these cartoon avatars across several diverse services, comprising Facebook, text messages, and WhatsApp chats, as well as wherever that supports Gboard, the keyboard app of Google.

The tool is accessible globally for Gboard users on Android and iOS. The stickers have a prominent similarity to Bitmoji characters of Snapchat, which can also be made through a selfie utilizing the devoted Bitmoji application. Google has imitated Snapchat features earlier, including a tool named Reels last year to YouTube that shared several features with Snapchat Stories.