Diabetes Sector At The Forefront Of Pharma—Latest Report

The healthcare sector which is a very diverse sector has seen a boom for the drugs as well as other medical devices which are indicated for the treatment of diabetes.

It is anticipated in a report by EvaluatePharma, that over the next few years the diabetes related products which is estimated to be the second fastest growth in any area out of the entire sector.

Among these companies, three companies which are Eli Lilly, Abbott Laboratories and Tandem Diabetes Care are expected to be on the radar of every investor in months to come by.

Eli Lilly which is a leader in pharma is a company which is at this moment is a top diabetes company that investors are tracking right now, the downside to this is that the shares of the company have been under pressure in the latter half of 2019 because of concerns over the long term financial situation of Trulicity which is its GLP1 agonist.

Abbott Laboratories’ focus isn’t just on diabetes however diabetes care has been an important driver for growth for this company. Abbott had reported a growth in organic sales of 70 % in second quarter for the continuous glucose monitor also known as Freestyle Libre. The product is a unique proposition which adds value and also loved for its features.

Tandem Diabetes is shifting its diabetes treatment to the automated systems which pairs CGM along with an insulin pump to keep the patients below the desired blood sugar levels. Last year the company launched its first generation device for automated insulin last year and in order to take on competition it is expected to launch second generation systems which could mean that it stays ahead of the pack and a favorite for investors.